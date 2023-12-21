The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, a 116-97 win against the Grizzlies, Williams had 10 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 24.8 24.9 PR -- 21.1 21.2 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.8



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Clippers

Williams has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 12.8% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.0 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 110.7 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Clippers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 25.3 per game, ninth in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Williams vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 32 16 3 4 2 0 0 3/21/2023 37 20 8 3 2 1 1

