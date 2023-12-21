Chet Holmgren and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Holmgren, in his most recent action, had 17 points, six rebounds and seven blocks in a 116-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Holmgren's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 16.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 7.8 Assists -- 2.4 2.1 PRA -- 27.3 26.6 PR -- 24.9 24.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Clippers

Holmgren has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 6.1 per game, which account for 13.1% and 13.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 110.7 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 25.3 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.