Can we anticipate Cale Makar lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

