The Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2) host the Ottawa Senators (11-16, losers of five in a row) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 21 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-160) Senators (+135) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche are 18-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 17 of 32 games this season.

Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Senators Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 114 (2nd) Goals 90 (23rd) 98 (16th) Goals Allowed 93 (12th) 26 (8th) Power Play Goals 20 (19th) 18 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 4-5-1 overall.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over five times.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 114 this season.

On defense, the Avalanche have conceded 98 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

