The Ottawa Senators (11-16) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2) on the road on Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have registered a 4-5-1 record after totaling 32 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 22.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Avalanche vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-185)

Avalanche (-185) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (19-11-2 overall) have a 1-2-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Colorado is 3-3-1 (seven points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 18-2-2 in those games (to register 38 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 13-2-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 12-7-0 (24 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 6-4-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 4th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 9th 32.3 Shots 32.1 10th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.2 15th 15th 21.67% Power Play % 18.35% 20th 6th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 73.03% 29th

Avalanche vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

