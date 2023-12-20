The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up 14.7 more points per game (82.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (68.1).

Oral Roberts is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Wichita State's record is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.

The Shockers put up 14.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.7).

When Wichita State puts up more than 77.7 points, it is 2-0.

Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

This season the Shockers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles' 41.2 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Shockers have given up.

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Schedule