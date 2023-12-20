How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up 14.7 more points per game (82.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (68.1).
- Oral Roberts is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.1 points.
- Wichita State's record is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.
- The Shockers put up 14.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.7).
- When Wichita State puts up more than 77.7 points, it is 2-0.
- Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- This season the Shockers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles' 41.2 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Shockers have given up.
Wichita State Leaders
- Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG%
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
- Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Houston Christian
|L 49-44
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 72-65
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/30/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
