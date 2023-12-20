The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up 14.7 more points per game (82.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (68.1).
  • Oral Roberts is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.1 points.
  • Wichita State's record is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The Shockers put up 14.8 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.7).
  • When Wichita State puts up more than 77.7 points, it is 2-0.
  • Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • This season the Shockers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles' 41.2 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Shockers have given up.

Wichita State Leaders

  • Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG%
  • Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
  • Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Houston Christian L 49-44 Charles Koch Arena
12/10/2023 Kansas L 76-56 Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 @ Missouri State L 72-65 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Oral Roberts - Charles Koch Arena
12/30/2023 Tulane - Charles Koch Arena
1/3/2024 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

