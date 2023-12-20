The Wichita State Shockers (4-5) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ McCarty: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

