Wednesday's game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-4) and Wichita State Shockers (4-7) going head to head at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Last time out, the Shockers lost 72-65 to Missouri State on Saturday.

Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 74, Wichita State 72

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 1, the Shockers registered their best win of the season, a 78-59 home victory.

Wichita State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 210) on December 1

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 236) on November 8

63-61 over Akron (No. 253) on November 24

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 319) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.5 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

12.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have a -57 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.9 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball and are giving up 68.1 per contest to rank 256th in college basketball.

