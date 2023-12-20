A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Cornhuskers put up 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Jayhawks give up (60.8).
  • Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Kansas is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.
  • The 70.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.6 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (58.1).
  • When Kansas totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.
  • When Nebraska allows fewer than 70.7 points, it is 7-0.
  • The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (35.5%).
  • The Cornhuskers' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

  • Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG%
  • Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
  • S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
  • Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Houston Christian W 79-57 Allen Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Wichita State W 76-56 Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 Central Arkansas W 69-48 Allen Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Nebraska - Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Allen Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

