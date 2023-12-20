A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers put up 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Jayhawks give up (60.8).

Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Kansas is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.6 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (58.1).

When Kansas totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.

When Nebraska allows fewer than 70.7 points, it is 7-0.

The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (35.5%).

The Cornhuskers' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

