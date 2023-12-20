The Southern Jaguars (1-8) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score an average of 53.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.
  • Kansas State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.2 points.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars allow (67.2).
  • Kansas State is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
  • When Southern allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 47.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars give up.
  • The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Gisela Sanchez: 7.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Missouri W 84-56 St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/16/2023 North Florida W 79-53 Bramlage Coliseum
12/18/2023 Oral Roberts W 102-59 Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Southern - Bramlage Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 Houston - Bramlage Coliseum

