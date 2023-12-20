How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-8) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score an average of 53.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats give up.
- Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.
- Kansas State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.2 points.
- The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars allow (67.2).
- Kansas State is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
- When Southern allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 47.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars give up.
- The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 84-56
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Florida
|W 79-53
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 102-59
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Southern
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|Houston
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
