The Southern Jaguars (1-8) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 53.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats give up.

Southern is 1-3 when it scores more than 52.3 points.

Kansas State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.2 points.

The 78.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.2 more points than the Jaguars allow (67.2).

Kansas State is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

When Southern allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 47.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG%

20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Gisela Sanchez: 7.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Kansas State Schedule