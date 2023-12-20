Wednesday's game between the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-8) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-47 and heavily favors Kansas State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Wildcats came out on top in their most recent matchup 102-59 against Oral Roberts on Monday.

Kansas State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 77, Southern 47

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 65-58 victory against the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

The Wildcats have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Kansas State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 79) on November 19

84-56 over Missouri (No. 97) on December 9

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 1

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG%

20.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 67.7 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

8.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Gisela Sanchez: 7.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 26.1 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 52.3 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball) and have a +314 scoring differential overall.

