Wednesday's contest features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) and the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) clashing at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 69-48 win against Central Arkansas in their last outing on Saturday.

Kansas vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 69, Kansas 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Jayhawks defeated the SE Louisiana Lions at home on November 30 by a score of 67-56.

The Jayhawks have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Kansas has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 173) on November 30

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 188) on December 16

70-61 over UMKC (No. 230) on November 18

76-56 on the road over Wichita State (No. 238) on December 10

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 251) on November 8

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (scoring 70.7 points per game to rank 122nd in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

