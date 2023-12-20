Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Johnson County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawnee Mission West High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.