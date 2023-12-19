Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.