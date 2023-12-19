Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Sumner County, Kansas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.