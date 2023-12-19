There is high school basketball competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eureka High School at The Independent High School - Wichita

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Wichita, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Classical School Of Wichita at Berean Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Elbing, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School at Newton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Newton, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Maize South High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Wichita, KS
  • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.