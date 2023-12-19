Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eureka High School at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Classical School Of Wichita at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elbing, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Newton, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
