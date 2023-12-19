Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Reno County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Udall High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
