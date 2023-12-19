Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pawnee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pawnee County, Kansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Pawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pawnee Heights High School at Bucklin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bucklin, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
