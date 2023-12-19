Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ness County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Ness County, Kansas today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ness County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dighton High School at Ness City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ness City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
