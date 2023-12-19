Morris County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Morris County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Council Grove High School at Mission Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Eskridge, KS
  • Conference: Flint Hills
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Council Grove High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Hillsboro, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

