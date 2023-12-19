Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morris County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Morris County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morris County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council Grove High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council Grove High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hillsboro, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.