Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Marion County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Council Grove High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Hillsboro, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.