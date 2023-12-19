Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kingman County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
