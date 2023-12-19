Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harvey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Harvey County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harvey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eisenhower High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Newton, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.