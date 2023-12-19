Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ford County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ulysses High School at Dodge City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Dodge City, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee Heights High School at Bucklin High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Bucklin, KS
  • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

