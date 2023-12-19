Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ford County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ulysses High School at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee Heights High School at Bucklin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bucklin, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.