Tuesday's game at Spectrum Center has the Florida Gators (7-3) squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 80-78 victory for Florida, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Florida. The two sides are projected to come in below the 157.5 over/under.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)



Michigan (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, and Michigan's is 4-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gators are 7-3-0 and the Wolverines are 8-2-0. The two teams score 164.5 points per game, seven more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 72.8 per outing to rank 229th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential overall.

Florida ranks sixth in college basketball at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's 11.4 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Florida makes 7 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from deep.

The Gators rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (301st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.9 per outing to rank 296th in college basketball.

Michigan ranks 146th in the nation at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Michigan connects on 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (233rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (266th in college basketball).

