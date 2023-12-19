Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cowley County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you live in Cowley County, Kansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cowley County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Udall High School at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
