Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Clark County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Clark County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashland High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneola High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Coldwater, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
