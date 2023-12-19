The Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The contest on Tuesday, December 19 starts at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

The Avalanche have gone 4-4-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 19-10-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.

In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all four games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche are 18-2-2 in the 22 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 38 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 13-2-0.

In the 18 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 12-6-0 (24 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Avalanche finished 6-4-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.61 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.6 30th 10th 32.1 Shots 27.3 30th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 19th 20.51% Power Play % 11.58% 29th 8th 83.81% Penalty Kill % 75.79% 25th

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

