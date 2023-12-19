Tuesday's NHL action includes the Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1) at United Center. The Blackhawks are big underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-250) ahead of the game, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Colorado's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

The Avalanche are 18-10 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 29 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Colorado is 5-1 (victorious in 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Chicago has won five of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 2-8 6-3-1 6.4 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.30 3.30 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-5 3-5-2 6.3 1.70 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 1.70 3.50 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

