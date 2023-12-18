Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Desmond Bane are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) go head to head at Paycom Center on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, BSSE

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder topped the Nuggets on Saturday, 118-117. Their high scorer was Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25 6 8 2 0 0 Jalen Williams 24 1 3 1 0 0 Chet Holmgren 17 11 1 0 8 1

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Jalen Williams puts up 17.5 points, 4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.2 4.6 7.2 3.0 0.8 0.6 Chet Holmgren 16.8 8.5 2.1 0.7 3.4 1.3 Josh Giddey 10.5 6.3 3.9 1.0 0.2 1.2 Jalen Williams 13.9 3.1 2.9 0.7 0.4 0.7 Isaiah Joe 9.3 2.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.9

