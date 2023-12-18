Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -204)
  • The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (30.7).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (16.9).
  • He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 10.5-point over/under set for Josh Giddey on Monday is 1.1 lower than his season scoring average of 11.6.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Giddey has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Giddey has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +114)
  • Bane's 24.9 points per game are 2.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
  • Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 24.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 2.7 more than his scoring average on the season (21.8).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.