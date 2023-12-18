The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into a Monday, December 18 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) at Paycom Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder won their last game 118-117 against the Nuggets on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-best 25 points for the Thunder in the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Ankle 10.7 4.1 1.2

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

