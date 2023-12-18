The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Grizzlies 106

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 10.5)

Thunder (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.1

The Thunder have covered more often than the Grizzlies this year, recording an ATS record of 17-7-0, compared to the 9-15-0 record of the Grizz.

Oklahoma City and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this season (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Thunder as favorites by 10.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 10.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents aren't as successful (41.7% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (58.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 10-3, while the Grizzlies are 2-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been led by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 120.4 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points allowed (113.6 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks fifth-worst in the league in boards (41.1 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8 per contest).

The Thunder rank 21st in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per game.

Oklahoma City has been getting things done when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (12) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.7).

The Thunder are draining 12.5 threes per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.6% three-point percentage (second-best).

