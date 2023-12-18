Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saline County, Kansas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saline County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart High School at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Gypsum, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Gypsum, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.