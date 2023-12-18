Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Rice County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Rice County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyons High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Pratt, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
