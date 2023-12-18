Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pratt County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pratt County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pratt County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyons High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Pratt, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
