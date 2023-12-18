How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 33.8 more points than the 51.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 51.6 points, Oral Roberts is 6-3.
- Kansas State is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 85.4 points.
- The 76.3 points per game the Wildcats record are only 1.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (75.0).
- When Kansas State totals more than 75.0 points, it is 6-0.
- Oral Roberts has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.5 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|W 101-39
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 84-56
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Florida
|W 79-53
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Southern
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
