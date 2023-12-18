The Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 33.8 more points than the 51.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 51.6 points, Oral Roberts is 6-3.
  • Kansas State is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 85.4 points.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Wildcats record are only 1.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (75.0).
  • When Kansas State totals more than 75.0 points, it is 6-0.
  • Oral Roberts has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.5 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 McNeese W 101-39 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 Missouri W 84-56 St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/16/2023 North Florida W 79-53 Bramlage Coliseum
12/18/2023 Oral Roberts - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Southern - Bramlage Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

