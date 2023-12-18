The Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 33.8 more points than the 51.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.6 points, Oral Roberts is 6-3.

Kansas State is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 85.4 points.

The 76.3 points per game the Wildcats record are only 1.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (75.0).

When Kansas State totals more than 75.0 points, it is 6-0.

Oral Roberts has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

The Wildcats shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.5 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG%

20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Kansas State Schedule