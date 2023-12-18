Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) will meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET.
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 18.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 10.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gisela Sanchez: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
