Monday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) squaring off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-61 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

Their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 79-53 over North Florida.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 84, Oral Roberts 61

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on November 16, when they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58.

The Wildcats have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Kansas State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 83) on November 19

84-56 over Missouri (No. 114) on December 9

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 118) on December 1

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG%

20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +271 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 51.6 per contest (13th in college basketball).

