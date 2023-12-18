Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) squaring off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-61 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.
Their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 79-53 over North Florida.
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 84, Oral Roberts 61
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on November 16, when they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58.
- The Wildcats have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
- Kansas State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
- The Wildcats have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).
Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25
- 75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 83) on November 19
- 84-56 over Missouri (No. 114) on December 9
- 79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 118) on December 1
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 68.1 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +271 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 51.6 per contest (13th in college basketball).
