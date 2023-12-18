The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 118-117 win versus the Nuggets, Giddey had four points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Giddey's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 10.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 3.9 PRA -- 21.9 20.7 PR -- 17.5 16.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

Giddey is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies concede 112.3 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 45.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, allowing 14.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 27 10 10 4 2 0 1 11/18/2022 37 20 6 11 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.