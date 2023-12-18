Chet Holmgren plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 16, Holmgren produced 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 118-117 win versus the Nuggets.

In this article, we break down Holmgren's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 8.5 Assists -- 2.4 2.1 PRA -- 27.4 27.4 PR -- 25 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Holmgren has made 6.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.8% of his team's total makes.

Holmgren is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Holmgren's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 112.3 points per game.

Allowing 45.8 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 14.4 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.