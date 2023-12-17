Can we count on Ryan Johansen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in seven of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

Johansen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:05 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:14 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

