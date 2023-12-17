Will Noah Gray pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has hauled in 22 balls for 246 yards (20.5 per game) and two scores this season.

In two of 12 games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Noah Gray Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1

Rep Noah Gray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.