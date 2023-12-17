Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. There are prop bets for MacKinnon available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -161)

1.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:40 per game on the ice, is +6.

MacKinnon has a goal in 12 of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 24 of 30 games this year, MacKinnon has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 30 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that MacKinnon goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 43 Points 9 12 Goals 4 31 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.