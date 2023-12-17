Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling find his way into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Valdes-Scantling will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's stat line this season displays 19 catches for 295 yards and one score. He puts up 22.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 2 25 0 Week 14 Bills 4 2 22 0

Rep Marquez Valdes-Scantling with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.