The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.

Kansas State has an average total of 153.4 in its outings this year, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Kansas State has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wildcats have entered four games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 5 55.6% 80.9 158.2 72.5 139.3 149.4 Nebraska 2 22.2% 77.3 158.2 66.8 139.3 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The 80.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are 14.1 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (66.8).

When Kansas State puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 5-4-0 2-3 5-4-0 Nebraska 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Nebraska 15-1 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 4-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.