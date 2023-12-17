The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dai Dai Ames: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank
44th 82.8 Points Scored 81.6 56th
247th 74.3 Points Allowed 61.9 21st
55th 37 Rebounds 39 19th
14th 13.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 93rd
89th 8.5 3pt Made 9.6 34th
50th 16.3 Assists 16.9 35th
307th 13.8 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

