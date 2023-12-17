Kansas State vs. Nebraska December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dai Dai Ames: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
Kansas State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|44th
|82.8
|Points Scored
|81.6
|56th
|247th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|61.9
|21st
|55th
|37
|Rebounds
|39
|19th
|14th
|13.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|93rd
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|9.6
|34th
|50th
|16.3
|Assists
|16.9
|35th
|307th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.7
|43rd
