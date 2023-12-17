The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 148.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Kansas State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Nebraska has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Kansas State is 41st in the country. It is way below that, 92nd, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

