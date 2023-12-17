The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39%).

In games Kansas State shoots better than 39% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 58th.

The 80.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 14.1 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (66.8).

When Kansas State puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 8-2.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State put up 75 points per game at home last season. In road games, it fared better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 80.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas State performed worse at home last season, making 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 35.3% percentage away from home.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule