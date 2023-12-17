How to Watch Kansas State vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 17
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- In games Kansas State shoots better than 39% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 58th.
- The 80.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 14.1 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (66.8).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 8-2.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas State put up 75 points per game at home last season. In road games, it fared better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 80.6.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas State performed worse at home last season, making 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 35.3% percentage away from home.
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|North Alabama
|W 75-74
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Villanova
|W 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ LSU
|W 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/2/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
