Sunday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 win for Kansas State, so it should be a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Nebraska 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.7)

Kansas State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas State is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Nebraska's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. Both the Wildcats and the Cornhuskers are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 80.9 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball while allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 219th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State is 41st in college basketball at 41 rebounds per game. That's 7.1 more than the 33.9 its opponents average.

Kansas State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Wildcats score 96.5 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball), while giving up 86.5 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

Kansas State has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (328th in college basketball action), 1.1 more than the 13.1 it forces on average (108th in college basketball).

